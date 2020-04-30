Zilu Godoi drew attention when betting on a stylish dress that enhanced the lean body. Camilla and Wanessa Camargo’s mother won praise from internet users for the beauty in a photo published on Thursday (30) on Instagram. At the time, the businesswoman’s daughter was delighted with the record. ‘My beautiful mamusa!’

Zilu Godoi drew attention for beauty in a photo this Thursday (30). The businesswoman shared a click in which she appears with a stylish dress, showing her turned leg. The model, with short length, has a polka dot print in royal blue and white. The piece also had a bow in the region of the breasts enhancing the neck and part of the muse’s tattoo. To top it off, she even wore a textured red purse in a navy look trend proposal. “Essence does not pretend, if it lives! Either you are or you are not …”, added Camilla and Wanessa Camargo’s mother in the Instagram caption.

Camilla Camargo tieta Zilu Godoi in photo: ‘My beautiful mamusa’

Zilu Godoi is spending a season in the United States. The businesswoman traveled to Orlando, Florida, on vacation 2 months ago, however, because of the quarantine due to the coronavirus, she was unable to return to Brazil. Enjoying her days abroad with a friend, the fitness influencer received the affection of her daughter, with whom she is always collecting momentum and providing help. “My beautiful mamusa! I can’t take any more of missing you!”, Warned Camilla Camargo.

Zilu’s photo calls attention for beauty: ‘Time doesn’t pass for you’

Zilu Godoi’s photo rocked the web for beauty. “What a body! How beautiful! Wonderful woman”, warned one fan and another agreed: “What beautiful legs, my absolute wonderful. You are and always will be my inspiration”. Netizens still highlight the muse’s youth. “Time doesn’t pass for you. Tell us the secret!” Asked one fan and another agreed: “He has a 20-year-old body”.

Zilu highlights exercises to keep your body moving. Find out!

Zilu has his own app to maintain an exercise routine. Now influential in fitness, she never took much interest in the gym. “I never really liked it, I had a hard time going to the gym. I always ran away from the gym! I have no pleasure in making great muscular efforts, for example,” he warned and added: “I love walking outdoors, besides doing yoga and pilates. The feeling is wonderful, the body is light and calms the mind “.

Zilu Godoi comments on maturity: ‘I would do everything the same way’

Zilu Godoi also commented on the maturity and his life trajectory. “I would do everything the same way! Of course I made mistakes in many situations, but if it weren’t for these mistakes, I wouldn’t have learned the lessons. Mistakes should always be at the service of learning to help with personal and spiritual evolution! If I could say something for a younger version of me, it would be ‘always be strong and brave. The world is yours! “, he said.

