Confinement is a very personal process that each individual carries, there are those who live it calmly and others who go through times of stress and anxiety, what is a fact is that this health crisis will be a learning moment for everyone. In this sense, the Chilean author Ziley Mora, who is also an ethnophilosopher and independent consultant in human processes, has released the book "Transformation of a world. Healing stories in a time of pandemic".

This text is a blog where Ziley was writing down daily reflections on the events that are taking place. Then, the reader will find in this work “remedies” such as self-care strategies to empower mental and physical health, spiritual practices to strengthen the immune system and how to rehumanize life and relationships with others, among other tools. “In these 54 days that I was in the most intensive quarantine, I wanted to contribute my vision of what was happening from the perspective of the reflection that produced me seeing this situation of so many people in stress, anxiety and anxiety due to uncertainty. So, I wanted to contribute some plans such as the indigenous traditions of Latin America and some aspects of universal thought, starting from the local, of my practical situations here in Chile in a small village, ”he shares in an interview. Ziley noted these days that people were oblivious to their own resources, traditions, folk medicine, and the wisdom of indigenous peoples. “Based on what we already have and already know, I wanted to contribute simply to remember. My book could look like this, a reminder of who we are and the resources we have, because miscegenation is so rich, we incorporate the best of both worlds and this text realizes that, there are ancient recipes, reflections, guidelines, doubts and certainties how we could be empowered in times of a global crisis like this. “

The author also defines his book as an “influenza” for the spirit. “It was conceived in this way, as a way to strengthen the spiritual defenses of the human being. Gives and delivers clues very close to our internal resources. It also delivers sources of spirituality presented in a new way. Faith today is also a resource, it gives us tremendous freedom, the concept of God that we have gives us free will and the moment of death should not be a matter determined by a pandemic, that is determined by human and divine freedom ” The writer remembers that, in this context of the pandemic, the Italian writer Paolo Giordano has already presented a book on the matter and that for Latin America, he is the first to do so, and he also hopes to continue to nurture this text as the days of the quarantine until leaving this historical moment that has been so thoughtful for all. “Perhaps the book lacks some polish, all text is perfectible, but I wanted to deliver it after 54 days because I wanted to help people, especially health personnel,” he concludes.

