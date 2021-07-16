Zidansek won again in Lausanne in a day interrupted by rain

Again the rain forced the organization of the Lausanne WTA 250 to suspend the closing of the day due to the high rainfall that fell on the tracks of the club where the tournament is taking place. In this sense, only three meetings concluded, among which the triumph of Tamara zidansek against Mandy Minella 6-2, 7-5 in the second round of the Swiss tournament. In addition, Natalia Vikhlyantseva beat Jasmine Paolini 6-1 6-3 and Lucia Bronzetti left Anna Blinkova on the road with a resounding 6-1 6-2.

They will be completed this Friday

Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1 and * 1-0 vs. Clara Burel Caroline García 7-6 (3) * 3-4 [15/40] vs. Astra Sharma Stefanie Vögele 5-4 * vs. Maryne Zanevska

