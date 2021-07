The new semi-finalist of Roland Garros 2021, the Polish Tamara zidansek, continues to take steps forward in his career, and has just reached the final of the WTA Luisana, after defeating in straight sets (7-5 and 6-3) Belgian Maryna Zanevska. The Polish will face the young woman Clara Burel, which went back5-7, 6-2 and 6-2) before his compatriot Caroline garcia to get into the final on Swiss soil.