Zidansek: “Tennis is 90% a mental game”

After putting up a tough battle before Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2021, the Slovenian Tamara zidansek She was somewhat proud and very happy at a press conference for what she had achieved in this Grand Slam. She spoke of her feelings after the defeat and the great learning that this tournament has meant for her.

About today’s defeat

It was a good match. A new situation for me, semi-finals of a Grand Slam… So, yes, I was nervous. But who wouldn’t be right now? I was just trying to calm my nerves the best I could. I also had my chances in the first set. It was 5-5, 15-40 on his serve. I didn’t risk as well today as I did in previous days, but I fought to the end. I am happy with the way I stayed on the court today.

Learning about your great Roland Garros and what it means to play great tournaments

I have learned that I can play well against the best players and that I can play well in tournaments as big as this one. I will try to assimilate everything and prepare for the next tournaments.

I think we all dream of succeeding in the Grand Slams. I remember the first round of the junior Grand Slam that I played and was completely overwhelmed. It took me a few years to get used to the big tournaments. The fact that I’ve managed to play so well, to go this far, just shows me that I can play on big stages. I’m very happy about it, so I’m going to try to build from this, trying to work even more. I am looking forward to the next tournaments.

How to deal with pressure mentally

When I was younger I tried to learn about it. He always looked at the great players. Wow, they’re hitting really good. Maybe I want to have a chance like that or something like that. But I think I proved myself and learned that at this stage it really is, I’m going to say, 90% a mind game, just about going out and believing in yourself, believing in your game. In the end being able to go out and show your best game. That is what it is all about.

What to do to take advantage of the success you have had at this Roland Garros

Obviously, in each game you can get an apprenticeship. I’m going to try to get something out of today’s game and take this as an experience, a great experience. Obviously going this far gives you the motivation to train a little more. We all do. We practice four or five hours a day or even more. But right now it’s good to see that I’m doing something right. I am looking forward to the next step because I feel great now. I’ll take a few days off and then try to come back even better.