Zidane would not continue at Real Madrid and his players already know his decision

The days of Zinedine Zidane in the Real Madrid They would be numbered and there are exactly eight, at least in competition, because the French coach would have already informed his players that his cycle ended, before the rumors grow more than they should.

The journalist Fernando Burgos gave the exclusive on Onda Cero and the Marca newspaper was more specific about the communication from the White House coach. “That meeting with the squad took place last Saturday, after the elimination against Chelsea, on the eve of the League duel against Sevilla,” the newspaper published in a note.

This information came out just after Zidane’s statements – prior to the league duel against Athletic Club this Sunday – in which he once again haggled to the press about his future, but left things perfectly interpretable.

“This answer is very boring. The truth is that there are two games left. I do not know what is going to happen. Anything can happen. This is Real Madrid. I do not see myself beyond the day to day. They think that I quit because I take responsibility away because things get complicated. It is not like this. What I do, I do it to the fullest. There comes a time when you have to change because it is good for everything. There are moments in which you have to be and others in which you have to go for the good of all ”, said the coach.

If the departure of the magician Zizou is confirmed, he will leave Real Madrid with 11 or 12 titles. He is still struggling to lift his third Spanish League (2017 and 2020).

3 UEFA Champions League

2 Spanish Leagues

2 European Super Cups

2 Club World Cups

2 Spanish Super Cups

The first time that Zidane left Real Madrid’s technical direction was in 2018, weeks after winning the third straight Champions League.

