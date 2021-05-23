Zidane will make his decision: “I will calmly talk to the club”

Real Madrid He fought to the end, achieved victory against Villarreal, but was left empty-handed. He did not know how to lift any title this time under the leadership of Zidane and the rumors of his possible departure will increase in the next few hours.

At the post-match press conference, he did not want to assume that he will leave office or that he will continue. He left several things to the interpretation and everything indicates that the final decision of his continuity belongs to him.

Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1 with goals from Benzema and Modric.

Goooooooooool, now yes, @benzema scores a great goal to put @realmadrid’s draw against Villarreal #RealMadridVillarreal pic.twitter.com/vzroZzNPDG – beIN SPORTS Spanish (@ESbeINSPORTS) May 22, 2021

Goooooooooooool, Modric marks the second and @realmadrid, in injury time he turns Villarreal around #RealMadridVillarreal pic.twitter.com/iCh8CrHeRR – beIN SPORTS Spanish (@ESbeINSPORTS) May 22, 2021

“Now you have to be calm and in the next few days we will talk about it. And that’s it. We will see what will happen shortly. Not only with me, with everything the club is going to do for the next season ”, declared the French coach to the media.

When asked about his future, he limited himself to thanking the fans for supporting a team that suffered throughout the season from injuries and various inconveniences: “First of all, we have to thank our fans because they have always been supporting the team from outside. . I think that all people can be proud of the players because they have given everything. It was not easy but in the end we won. A day to congratulate the entire staff. And that’s it ”.

Do you make your position available to the club? “You have said it, we have not won anything. We know what we have to achieve. The fans are the most important thing here. You have to be very proud of what the players have done. We have given everything ”.

Zidane congratulated Atlético Madrid

On matchday 38 of the Spanish La Liga, Atlético Madrid won the championship by beating Real Valladolid 1-2 with goals from Ángel Correa and Luis Suárez in Pucelas.

“We must congratulate Atlético who deserves it because the one at the top deserves it. But the most important thing is what the players have done. With time and calm I will talk to the club, later, “he also added about what will decide the next few days.