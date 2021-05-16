Zidane will leave Madrid at the end of the season, according to ‘Onda Cero’

05/16/2021 at 4:52 AM CEST

The Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane will leave the club at the end of the season, as advanced this past night ‘Onda Cero’. The station has ensured that Zidane informed the players of his decision before the match against Sevilla last Sunday.

This same Saturday, Zidane increased doubts about his continuity on the Real Madrid bench by ensuring that he never thinks of himself when he has closed stages, as a player or the first as a coach at the White House, and explained that he feels there is “a moment “in which a change is needed” for the good of all.

The French coach maintains his policy of not revealing his future until the end of the season, after taking stock of a course that can be closed without titles if the situation in the League is not reversed in the last two days, but he left some reflections that feed the club’s doubt about his continuity despite having one more year on his contract.

“It is said that the times that I have left I leave it because I remove the responsibility or because things are complicated, it has never been like that,” he clarified at a press conference. “What I do, I do it to the full and there comes a time when it is time to change, for everyone, not just for me, for the good of the players, the club, the people.”

“I won’t let it go because it’s easy to take off, turn around and not look. There are times when you have to be and others when you have to go for the good of all, not just mine“he added.