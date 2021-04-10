Zidane will apply the same formula that gave him results against Liverpool in the classic



Zinedine Zidane.

Photo: JuanJo Martín / EFE

Real Madrid intends to face the momentous match against Barcelona with the same formula that gave them positive results against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League.

In this sense, Zidane could repeat his usual scheme that paid off in the Champions League against Liverpool: an offensive trident made up of Asensio-Vinicius-Benzema accompanied by a midfield made up of Casemiro-Modric-Kroos.

Therefore, Zidane would come out with the same eleven with which he started the game against Liverpool and with the possibility of changing the scheme to the line of three centrals if the occasion warrants it and with players like Marcelo, Fede Valverde, Isco and Rodrygo waiting for their opportunity on the bench.

As for the casualties that the French coach will have to deal with, they are Ramos, Hazard, Carvajal and Varane. The first three who have been recovering from muscle discomfort, but that Zidane decided not to risk and the French central who tested positive for COVID-19.

The possible line-up for the Madrid classic for the classic: Courtois, Lucas, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema and Vinicius.