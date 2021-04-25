Zidane was hurt by the draw against Betis: We lose two points and it seems that we are bad

A triumph of the Real Madrid at home against Real Betis, but the team of Zidane he got stuck in the insistent search for the goal. Benzema did not appear and Vinicius was not correct, they left two points and Atlético Madrid could take advantage of this situation.

“We lose two points, it is clear. Defensively we were very good, but offensively we lacked many things. We lacked something today (Saturday), we were not fine at the top ”, declared the coach at the press conference.

The loss of Toni Kroos in the middle of the court was noticed and the Frenchman was questioned on that subject.

“The intention is to get Ferland (Mendy) and Toni (Kroos) back, but we have to wait. We have to recover well. We have lost two points, but now we focus on Tuesday’s game. There is a long way to go in LaLiga and we are going to fight until the end. LaLiga is not over today ”, he made clear.

Now they will be fully involved in achieving a positive result against Chelsea FC at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium.

“We lose two points and it already seems that we are bad. We are ready for the next game, which is going to be the most difficult of the entire season. We lacked something to win the game, it is true, but we are doing well ”.

The good news was Eden Hazard’s return to the team and he had minutes in the second half: “Very good feelings. Happy to see Eden because he is a player who is going to contribute to us ”.