Zidane shows the weak side of Madrid: “Physically we are at the limit”

Again he did magic at zero hour. When the world demanded even more than it has earned Zidane, the Frenchman rubbed the lamp and pulled off a special week for Real Madrid: a Champions League win against Liverpool and The classic Spanish.

It is always on the lookout for critics and Zidane, in the best of Harry Potter style, drew his wand to clear the way to happiness. However, the coach left an unknown question in the air that worries Madrid.

“Nothing changes. A lot is missing. We have to rest for today. They have been two very hard games. Now you have to rest. I don’t know how we are going to end the season, we are physically at the limit ”, he acknowledged at the press conference.

They have come out of a tough week well, with two elite teams on the way, and have yet to travel to England to play against Liverpool next Wednesday. With a 3 – 1 advantage on the scoreboard, but with physical and mental fatigue that could take its toll.

Especially at the time that the club is going through with several casualties due to injury: Varane, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal.

About the criminal claimed by Koeman

“The feeling of each one, I believe that if the referee has not whistled a penalty, it is because it is not a penalty. The important thing is what we did in the field. Then we suffer because Barcelona is a great team. It cannot be said that it was the referee ”, he clarified.

On the approach against FC Barcelona he also left his analysis: “Clearly we put one more in the middle, but knowing that Fede could go into space and that is what he did in the first goal. He is very fast, he gets well between the lines… it was the plan. In the middle they are very good ”.