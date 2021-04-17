Zidane responds to his critics: “I will not be the best, but not a disaster either”

It doesn’t matter how many times I win big games and titles for him Real Madrid. It only takes a couple of negative weeks for criticism to start pouring in about Zidane, the White House coach who once again put his team among the four best in the Champions League.

Before thinking about the semifinals of the Champions League, you will have to pay attention to La Liga to try Atlético Madrid. This Sunday they will visit Getafe and they will do so with 16 players called up. Only four defenders and four steering wheels.

“What I say is not going to change anything. If I have a flower? It’s true that I’m very lucky to be here, but I don’t think I’m a managerial disaster. Not the best either. The important thing is to put passion and I know where I am. The most important thing is the players. Here we talk a lot, I would like to talk more about football with you and not about these things, “he said at the press conference, in statements collected in the newspaper Marca.

He used the sympathetic irony that characterizes him in the encounter with the media to leave various messages. While he worries about winning at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum without Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferlan Mendy, Carvajal and Hazard due to injury. Neither Casemiro and Nacho by penalty.

“We are all happy with the team and I as a coach are very happy. We have ten games in 30 days and it is what it is. Happy to be alive in all competitions, “he said about the euphoria the team felt after beating Barcelona and Chelsea in less than two weeks.

Florentino Pérez is going to renew Zidane

Florentino Pérez will be president of Real Madrid until 2025 after having no rivals in the club’s elections. His work continues to be key and together with Zidane he obtained his last joys.

“I am happy for him because he will continue to be president. Of the rest, nobody knows what will happen. You can have a four or five year contract and leave tomorrow, or the other way around. One of a year and be longer. That doesn’t mean anything ”, the French coach closed.