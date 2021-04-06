Zidane on Vinicius: “I’m glad because he needed to score”

Betting on its different players, in key moments, has marked the career of Zidane in it Real Madrid. Trusted in Vinicius for the first leg against Liverpool for the quarterfinals of the Champions League and the Brazilian rewarded him with a special double.

“I’m glad because he needed to score like Marco or Karim, he’s playing well, he’s helping the team and when he scores a goal he gives him more energy,” Zidane said at the end of the game about his player.

Vini controlled an exquisite pass from Toni Kroos with his chest and sent to save the first goal. And in addition he put the last stone of the effective construction of the White House in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium.

About the game Zidane has mixed feelings, but he takes the tranquility of the initial victory.

“It feels very good but it is a mixture of feelings, having played a great game and also having difficulty at the beginning of the second half, we played a good game, I am very proud of everyone. But there is a return match, the return is left ”, the Frenchman emphasized.

To think about Barcelona

The difficulty of the week for Real Madrid does not end now, this weekend they will receive FC Barcelona at their home to define who of the two will be the guard for Atlético Madrid or even overcome the colchoneros if they stumble.

“Today we have to enjoy the game, tomorrow we will see but not tomorrow, tranquility … We know that Saturday’s game is coming but we must recover well,” said Zidane about El Clásico in La Liga.