Zidane leaves very burned from the team he wants

The reasons for the departure of Zidane they are very simple. A constant erosion, an overexposure as a spokesperson, not only for the team but also for the club.

His demand for transfers has not been taken into account, especially that of Pogba, nor has he been listened to when he has asked for the renewal of Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vázquez and, above all, when he had a moment of weakness, instead of support what he had were leaks of an ultimatum.

Therefore, the normal thing is that when the season ends and he has not met objectives, he has not won titles but Zidane, no matter how much they call him ‘legend’ or ‘myth’ in official statements, the reality is that he is very burned of the team you want.