Zidane: “I will not say anything to haters”



‘Zizou’ accumulates 14 games without losing.

Photo: Michael Regan / Getty Images

After obtaining the go to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, Zinedine Zidane, technical director of Real Madrid, He chose not to come up emotionally or respond to the critics who have pointed out for months. “I’m not going to say anything, we are happy. We haven’t won anything yet“.

The Frenchman preferred to focus on enhancing the image of his team, which despite suffering multiple injuries and having an extremely complicated schedule, has managed to overcome difficulties

“We knew how to suffer today, but I think that situation in a quarter-final is normal. We deserved to go through this, but we knew we were going to suffer. We control the game well, we fight as a team and I’m happy for the players“, Concluded the three-time Champion of the Champions League as coach.

Zidane reached the semifinals of the Champions for the fourth time in his history as a coach. The first three times he did, ended up crowning. It was that not-so-distant golden age in which Real Madrid successfully defended Europe’s most important trophy two years in a row. And at 48, he can boast of being a historic player in the merengue institution as a player and as a coach. Absolute madness.