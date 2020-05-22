Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was very happy with what he saw in the first week of group training after two weeks without activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Madrid and the rest of the Spanish La Liga clubs returned to group training after doing so individually last week.

It is the penultimate phase before the championship can resume without a public in the stadiums from June. The League was suspended in mid-March due to the pandemic. Full campus rehearsals will be launched in the coming weeks.

“I am happy to return to work with my players, it is the most important thing after 60 days,” said Zidane, who highlighted the work that everyone could continue during the isolation in their homes.

“They did the job very well and that’s why on the way back it was seen that they are in shape, and that’s very important,” said Zidane. “They are happy to be able to train, be together and enjoy what they like to play soccer.”

Madrid was two points behind the leader Barcelona when the tournament was interrupted in the absence of 11 dates.

“I like to train, but better to play,” said Zidane. “They hope to play again … The players are thinking that now they have it to take advantage of, enjoy, we have 11 games left and we are going to prepare to finish the season well, strong. In the end the important thing is to give everything to win something. We are here, this is the DNA of the club, trying to win things. “

Madrid also pending its return duel for the knockout stage of the Champions League, in which it lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the first leg. The return to England has not yet been rescheduled.





‘I FEEL VERY GOOD’

Among the Madrid players who suffered injuries before the break, but who are now back, Eden Hazard stands out, who had his right fibula operated on in March and it was taken for granted that he would miss the rest of the season.

“I feel very, very good to be back on the field, working with my teammates,” Hazard said. “Now we just need to wait for the games to come, but I am very happy. After two months away, I need more physical work and more ball.

Hazard described the first week of individual practice as “a little strange.”

“Now training is better. We can train more the way we like to do it,” he said.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was also pleased with the return to practice.

“The goalkeepers have been fortunate that last week we were able to exercise with the goalkeeping coach,” Courtois said. “This week, being small groups, they can at least shoot us on goal. You have a feeling it’s a real workout.”

Madrid’s next commitment in the league would be a visit to Leganés, second to last in the standings.

