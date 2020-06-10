Of the Writing

Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez could return to Spanish soccer, as it would be one of the options to reinforce Real Madrid in the next 2020-2021 season, since it has the approval of the Merengue coach, Frenchman Zinedine Zidane.

According to information from the portal of the magazine Don Balón, the strategist of the white team likes the quality of the former American attacker, so he could take it into account to integrate him into his squad.

The Madrid team seeks to solve their lack of goal and Jiménez would become the ideal reinforcement, although he would come as a substitute for the French Karim Benzema and would take the place of the Serbian Luka Jovic, who has not performed as expected.

Jiménez, who was at Atlético Madrid, has become the benchmark for Wolverhampton’s offensive line in the English Premier League, a team in which he has played for the past two years.

Clubs like Juventus of Turin, of Italy, and Manchester United, of England, have expressed their interest in signing the Mexican gunner, for whom they would have to pay around 50 million euros (mde).

Mbappé, the most expensive

Meanwhile, the International Center for Sports Studies released a list of the 100 footballers with the highest transfer value of the five major leagues and confirmed Jiménez in 90th place, with a value of 50.3 million, while Kylian Mbappé occupies the first place.

According to this body, the Paris Saint-Germain attacker, just 21 years old, is valued at 259.2 million, surpassing 194.7 million for the Englishman Raheem Sterling, of Manchester City and second place in the table.

Jiménez was placed above players like the German Marc-André Ter-Stegen, Barcelona goalkeeper, or the young Norwegian Martin Odegaard, one of the revelations of this season with Real Sociedad.

The Mexican has scored 13 goals in the Premier League this season and has already equaled his figure from last year, even though there are nine days to go.

One of the big surprises was the position of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who, now 35 years old and worth 62.8 million, fell to the 70th rung. In contrast, the Argentine Lionel Messi was placed at site 22, with a value of 100.1 millions.

