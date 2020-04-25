‘Globo’ narrator reaffirmed his affection for Rubro-Negro in an interview with ‘Canal Zico 10’ and explained how he had to distance himself from the fan side when he started communicating

The narrator Galvão Bueno was interviewed, on Monday, by the ex-player and idol of Flamengo Zico. The “Rede Globo” communicator spoke to Galinho’s channel, “Canal Zico 10”, and again confessed his affection for Flamengo. Galvão explained where this passion for Rubro-Negro came from and assessed the necessary distance from the club that he needed to give when he started in journalism.

Narrator of “Globo” for decades, Galvão Bueno participated in “Canal Zico 10” (Instagram reproduction)

– I didn’t become a Flamengo fan because of Zico. Zico increased the feeling for Flamengo. In Flamengo’s three-time championship in 1953, 1954 and 1955, my uncle Antônio took me to Maracanã. I’ve been going to the stadium since I was five. They were partying with me. And then, I became a fan – commented the main narrator of “Globo”.

Since he was a young man in the profession, Galvão affirmed that a certain distance is needed to work narrating the matches. So he left this affection aside before entering the sport, although he confessed that he lived great moments transmitting Rubro-Negro games.

– I just opened up that I’m a Flamengo fan recently. Armando Nogueira taught me that after a certain age, you gain the right to say a few things. So, I decided to speak. And the people respect me – he finished.

