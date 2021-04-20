Ziani could fight Farmer and John Carter would have another rival

The European Super Featherweight Champion Samir ziani (32-3-1, 7 KOs) could play a world eliminator for the WBC title with the former world champion Tervin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KO), the winner being prepared to fight the champion Oscar Valdez.

The fight is scheduled for June 5 in Florida, at the gala in which the lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KO) will defend their crowns against George Kambosos, Jr. (19-0, 10 KO), and in which he will also fight in an exhibition match Evander Holyfield in view of Kevin McBride.

This would change the plans of the contender for the European title John carter, whose promoter MGZ plans to organize the fight in June. If Ziani renounces the title, the English former European champion could be named co-contender Martin Joseph Ward, executioner of Juli Giner, or his compatriot Joe Cordina.

We will have to wait and see if the fight between Ziani and Farmer takes place, because the American has not responded to the proposal.

Of course, Ziani is crazy to fight with Farmer, to whom he has said: Accept the fight and be a true warrior. Do not run away from me. I want to box in the boxing capital of America to show American fans what I can do. They say you are a technician, I will show you that I am a true warrior. The ring is for real men with the ambition to beat the best, not to box the weakest, so let us respect our noble art of boxing. “