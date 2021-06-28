Zhou will replace Alonso in practice 1 in Austria

The leader of the Formula 2 championship, Zhou, has carried out several private tests on cars of F1 for the past 12 months in his role with the Alpine Academy, which he joined when running under the Renault name in 2019. He is also currently Alpine’s official F1 test driver.

Zhou drove the car from Renault F1 last year in the postseason test in Abu Dhabi, but now he will have a first test of the 2021 car when he replaces Fernando Alonso in free practice 1 next Friday at the Red Bull Ring.

“Driving in FP1 on a Formula 1 grand prix weekend is like a dream come true and one more step towards my ultimate goal of becoming an F1 driver,” said Zhou.

“It is going to be a very special moment. I am preparing myself as much as I can to be ready and also to make sure that I am able to complete all the objectives and plans that the team has set for me.”

“There have not been many Chinese drivers in Formula 1, so being behind the wheel of an F1 car during a racing weekend is going to be a very proud feeling. It is going to be even more special that he is driving the F1 car. Fernando, as he inspired me to continue racing when I was young. “

“I am very happy with my achievements so far and I am very grateful for the support I have from those around me. My goal is to make the most of this opportunity and I am looking forward to doing so.”

Zhou will become the third Chinese F1 driver to participate in a grand prix weekend, following in the footsteps of Ma Qinghua, which appeared in five FP1s throughout 2012 and 2013, and Adderly Fong, who was in FP1 of the 2014 Abu Dhabi GP with Sauber.

Zhou has experience in the Red Bull Ring with cars of F1 recent after running a two-day test on the track last September in a 2018-spec Renault.

The CEO of Alpine, Laurent Rossi, is confident that the experience of driving an F1 car during an official grand prix weekend will benefit the 22-year-old.

“The challenge for young drivers to get to F1 is incredibly tough, and we are proud to support upcoming talents on this path,” he said. Rossi.

“In his role as test driver, Guanyu has participated in test and simulator sessions, so doing free practice in a current car is a logical and important step for one of the Academy’s brightest stars.”

“This experience will help him a great deal as he makes a very strong progress towards the ultimate goal of a full-time F1 seat.

Alpine has already confirmed its F1 lineup for next year after renewing Esteban Ocon with a new long-term contract, meaning he will partner with Alonso again in 2022.

But the team has already said it will explore options to try and put Zhou on the grid if he achieves the required Superlicense points in F2 this year to make him eligible for an F1 seat.

Zhou currently leads the overall in F2 with a five-point lead over young Alpine Oscar Piastri, having achieved back-to-back victories in Bahrain and Monaco.

