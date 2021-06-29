Zhou, substitute for Alonso in FP1 in Austria, was already cheering on Fernando in 2005

Imagine a child going to cheer on his idol Fernando Alonso to a circuit of F1 on 2005, with its blue and yellow flag, waving it strongly, high up, showing the world the Asturian’s car. And that 16 years later, life gave him his greatest gift: driving the Asturian’s car in F1 Free Practice. It is the history of the Chinese Guanyu Zhou. That day in 2005 he couldn’t stop smiling. He saw the Spaniard sign pole against Fisichella by an advantage of 0 ”321 and beat in the race Kimi Raikkonen y Ralf Schumacher. It would be the year in which the Spanish driver would achieve the first of his two consecutive F1 titles. But what that little boy did not know, who already dreamed of being one day on the grill of the ‘Great Circus’, is that He would precisely have the opportunity to make his debut in an F1 Grand Prix, participating in the first practice sessions of the Austrian GP this week, at the wheel of Fernando Alonso’s car.



, who will get back into his car in FP2 after the premiere of Guanyu Zhou. Dream fulfilled. “In 2005 I couldn’t wait for this to happen”said the 22-year-old pilot from Shanghai, posting the aforementioned photograph on the Shanghai track in the ‘Stories’ of his Instagram.

Zhou, cheering on Alonso with a Renault flag in 2005, will now replace the Asturian at Alpine in FP1 Austria

“I have to say that it is a great responsibility. I never expected my first free practice would be driving his car, but that obviously gives me a bit more pressure, for having to take care of him but at the same time I am ready to give my greatest efficiency in the ‘feedback’ to help the team in this short period of practice to get the best set up and balance that I can “commented the current leader of Formula 2, China’s greatest hope for the future in Formula 1.

The current test pilot of Alpine, talent from the academy of Renault

since January 2019 after leaving the Academy of

Ferrari, gave great results from the beginning of his career with the French firm. That first year he made a huge Formula 2 debut with the Uni-Virtuosi team, touching the podium in the second round of his first weekend in the silver class (4th), achieving a podium in Barcelona on his third weekend at the pageant and finishing seventh. Last year he was in all the fights again, finishing 6th, and now, in the same structure, Zhou

already leads the Formula 2 World Championship having won two races and achieved two more podiums in the 9 disputed this course. On 2021 also won the Asian F3 Championship. A talented pilot who sees in this opportunity to Alpine one more step to achieve his greatest dream, that of reaching Formula 1.

“It sounds absolutely incredible. I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time and in recent years I have always been pushing hard on my part. Especially, As a Chinese driver, being able to drive an F1 car in some first free practice is incredible for my country. I hope to enjoy it as much as I can “Guanyu commented, excited in a video released by Alpine.

KNOW THE RED BULL RING WELL

“I have to say that I know him quite well. It is a track where I have been driving in Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2. It is the track where I got my first pole (in Formula 2) in the 2020 season, in the opening race. I have fun driving in the Red Bull Ring ”.

OBJECTIVES IN THE SESSION

“My goals are quite simple. First of all, learn about the Alpine of 2021, try to see the differences compared to the F1 car that I am used to driving, and in turn, try to complete the entire program that the team gives me to give it a good ‘ feedback ‘, and also try to improve speed as soon as possible ”.

HOW ARE YOU PREPARING?

“There are many preparations. First, obviously, I train in the gym, more on the neck, because obviously the neck is one of the most important parts of an F1 driver. And at the same time, working in the Enstone simulator (Renault factory in England) to try to learn as much as possible before the race weekend ”.