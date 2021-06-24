Zhizhen Zhang beat tennis player Francisco Cerundolo in the Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 00:00 CEST

Zhizhen Zhang, Chinese, number 178 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in two hours and twenty-five minutes by 6-0, 6-3, 6 (4) -7 (7) and 7 (8) -6 (6) to the Argentine player Francisco Cerundolo, number 117 of the ATP. With this triumph, the tennis player adds new points to his ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The Argentine managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, while Zhang managed it 7 times. In addition, the Chinese tennis player had a 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 66% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his rival was 64%, he committed 10 double faults and he got 56% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it is held between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.