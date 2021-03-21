Zhiyun Smooth 4 review: A top smartphone gimbal, but is it the best?

Tired of having a case of shaky videos? A smartphone gimbal will help stabilize your content and create smooth clips. Today we are reviewing the Zhiyun Smooth 4, which might be the best smartphone stabilizer on the market. At the very least, it’s one of the most popular, but does it live up to our expectations? In the world of photography and videography, DJI and Zhiyun are the biggest names. The former has more branding power, but it can also be expensive. Zhiyun is known for lowering the price of the competition while offering a high-level experience. Let’s see if this is the case in this Zhiyun Smooth 4 review.See also: The 5 best smartphone gimbals to spend your money on

What you need to know about the Zhiyun Smooth 4

Credit: Edgar Cervantes / Android AuthorityZhiyun Smooth 4 (SMA04): $ 99 / £ 89 / € 99 The Zhiyun Smooth 4 comes in at just under $ 100 and is available in black. It’s known as a high-end smartphone stabilizer that only a couple of competitors can really come close to: the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 (OM3) and Osmo Mobile 4 (OM4). The OM3 is just $ 99, while the OM4 is $ 149. This makes DJI’s third iteration the most direct competitor to the Smooth 4. The OM4 is in a completely different realm, especially given its magnetic mounting mechanism. unique. . The device measures 123 x 105 x 328mm and weighs 547g (without phone). Supports devices weighing up to 210g. Its 2,000 mAh battery is said to last 10 hours on a single charge. The unit has a port to charge your smartphone while in use. When you need to complete this can be done via USB Type-C in about 3.5 hours. The box also comes with a USB-C cable and a small tripod that screws into the standard 3/8 thread on the bottom of the gimbal. There is also a foam case for storage and transport.

What is good?

Credit: Edgar Cervantes / TecNoticias Spoiler alert: there are many things I like about the Zhiyun Smooth 4 and the company’s entire range of products. Only a couple of brands have become mainstream in the smartphone stabilizer market. Zhiyun is one of them. The Zhiyun Smooth 4 is proof that the Chinese manufacturer has what it takes to take on the giant DJI. The Zhiyun Smooth 4 features one of the best build qualities we’ve seen in smartphone stabilizers. Its handle is made of plastic, but nothing feels loose or cheap. The arms of the smartphone holder are sturdy. The included tripod has longer legs, measuring approximately four inches, ensuring greater stability. Most of the other stabilizing tripods we’ve tested have legs that are half that length. Credit: Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I love the number of buttons and shortcuts on the Zhiyun Smooth 4. It is rare to find a smartphone stabilizer with almost as many buttons for quick access. Additionally, one wheel functions as four shortcut buttons for quick actions, and there’s a huge wheel on the side that allows you to manually focus or zoom. Fire buttons on the back allow you to change tracking modes in a pinch. Some buttons feel less sturdy, but that hasn’t affected performance yet. The wheels offer good resistance and also ride smoothly. Battery life is amazing too at roughly 10 hours per charge, even if it’s slightly less than DJI gimbals. The device withstood a couple of hours of testing a day during our four-day testing window. You will easily live through a single day video recording. Gone are the days when we had to deal with pesos. The process has become much easier to use as balancing has been automated on this device. Credit: Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority In terms of stabilization, it did surprisingly well. The video was incredibly smooth when recording while walking. Even when running, the jolt was kept to a very respectable low. Not to mention, you can take advantage of the panorama, filters, and other cool features.See also: These photography tips will help you take your photos to the next level.

What is not so good?

Credit: Edgar Cervantes / TecNoticias Nothing is perfect, and the Zhiyun Smooth 4 is no exception. While I wish it had all the features that the competition offers, this is simply not a reasonable thing to expect. One very important feature missing from the Zhiyun Smooth 4 is object tracking. The DJI OM3 and OM4, along with lower-end Zhiyun gimbals like the Smooth X and Smooth XS, have this capability. Why does the high-end model lack this? Also missing is the ability to control movement with a joystick or buttons, which is also available in Zhiyun’s own alternatives.

I’m also not a huge fan of the companion mobile app. However, the same applies to almost every other gimbal app out there. The Zhiyun Play app can be a bit confusing and the connection to the gimbal isn’t automatic either. This means that you have to manually connect the gimbal (and select the model you have) each time you want to use it. Once the connection process passes, the shooting UI is pretty complete. That being said, there is a slight learning curve due to all the options and features. Also, understanding what each of the many gimbal buttons does is another hurdle. Credit: Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority While this may not be a problem for most users, large smartphone owners should pay attention to the 210g payload limit. Testing the gimbal with a Google Pixel 4a and a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus resulted in no problems. However, I encountered complications with the larger Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (229g), which exceeds the payload limit. The Zhiyun Smooth 4 would run a bit, but the motors would just give up after a few minutes of use. This weight limit is not unreasonable, but keep in mind that reaching it is not as difficult as one would think. Any significantly large smartphone like a Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max weighs more than 210g.

Zhiyun Smooth 4 Review: Should You Buy It?

Credit: Edgar Cervantes / TecNoticias The Zhiyun Smooth 4 is an accomplished stabilizer with many features to keep mobile device creators happy. It has the highest build quality of any smartphone gimbal, and it comes with the best mini gimbal tripod. The selection of buttons and manual controls is also unmatched. It is definitely worth the $ 99 and something more.

The only problem is, it’s hard to beat a brand like DJI. The DJI OM3 is available for the same price of $ 99. The OM3 also has active tracking, gesture control, and a more portable form factor. If you want to spend to the top, the OM4 also has a magnetic mounting mechanism which is very convenient, the final decision on which one to buy depends on what you value. If tracking, gestures, and portability are priorities, the DJI OM3 or OM4 may be a better bet. However, the Zhiyun Smooth 4 wins in all other categories. Zhiyun Smooth 4 The Zhiyun Smooth 4 offers great build quality, amazing performance, and good value for money.