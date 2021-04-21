Zhiji L7, the electric car with 1,100 km of autonomy

Enlarge

ACD April 21, 2021

SAIC and Alibaba have announced a revolutionary electric car that advertises a range of 1,100 kilometers. It will arrive in 2022.

Automotive manufacturers worldwide are redoubling its efforts in the development and production of electric carsBut it seems, from the news that reaches us, that China has come to lead the process.

In addition to brands with already significant market shares, such as BAIC or NIO, there are emerging manufacturers that intend to make their way with breadth in the sector.

Zhiji L7: heart attack performance, record autonomy

Among them is undoubtedly Zhiji Auto, which has just surprised the sector with the presentation of the Zhiji L7 developed in collaboration with SAIC, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and the Alibaba Group.

The premium electric saloon promises impressive technical specifications, such as a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in less than four seconds, efficient autonomous driving and a wireless charging system.

It seems that the brand will already open pre-orders at the Shanghai Auto Show, which takes place this month and deliveries are expected to start in the first half of 2022.

One of the most striking elements that Zhiji Auto has announced for its Zhiji L7 has to do with the 11 kW wireless charging system. According to the Chinese brand, the recharging efficiency will be 91 percent, and in one hour drivers will be able to achieve a range of 80 kilometers.

Total range on a single charge should be around 615 kilometers with a 93 kWh battery pack, but a variant with 118 kWh batteries is also expected for a maximum autonomy of about 1,100 kilometers.

Details on the powertrain are still scant, but the Zhiji L7 will offer 536 hp and 700 Nm of torque. As for autonomous driving, we know that 12 cameras, a 5mm radar, 12 ultrasonic radars and a LIDAR will be used.