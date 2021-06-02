Zheng and Perez move on to the next phase of Roland-Garros after winning in the 30th finals

06/02/2021 at 5:00 PM CEST

The China Saisai zheng, number 24 of the WTA and the Australian tennis player Ellen perez, number 49 of the WTA they won by 6 (5) -7 (7), 6-4 and 6-3 in two hours and twelve minutes to the American players Venus williams Y Cori gauff in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros After this result, we will continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The defeated pair managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, while the winners managed it 6 times. In addition, Zheng and Perez had a 67% first serve and committed 5 double faults, managing to win 59% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 52%, they made 7 double faults and got 55 % of service points.

In the round of 32, the winners will be measured against the winners of the match that will face Gabriela dabrowski Y Leylah Annie Fernandez against Georgina Garcia Perez Y Julia Wachaczyk.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Women’s Doubles.) a total of 64 couples participate. In addition, it takes place from June 2 to 13 on outdoor clay.