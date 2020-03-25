The female strawweight elites of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Weili Zhang Y Joanna Jedrzejczyk will face this Saturday March 7, 2020 in the UFC 248 from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It is possible that Zhang She didn’t win the ‘Fighter of the Year’ award in 2019, but it’s hard to argue that anyone had a higher promotion than the Chinese athlete. “Magnum” went from the undercard to the main event, an unrated athlete who rose to devastate the champion by knockout in the first round. Of course, every time a female fighter rises too fast, there are questions to ask. A veteran lasts like Jedrzejczyk She is the perfect woman to ask such questions, as few can doubt the former champion’s mettle or talent.

Let’s take a closer look at the keys to victory for every woman:

Zhang Weili

Record: 20-1

Key wins: Jessica Andrade (UFC Fight Night 157), Tecia Torres (UFC 235), Jessica Aguilar (UFC Fight Night 141), Danielle Taylor (UFC 227)

Key losses: none

The key to victory: Zhang she really is a fierce athlete. Unlike his opponent, Zhang He did not start training martial arts when he was a teenager. Instead, the former fitness instructor quickly gained skills and was able to apply them against the best in the world with surprising speed.

Seventeen of the victories of Zhang they come by knockout or submission.

Against JedrzejczykThere are several proven strategies. First of all, it is important to note that beating a Polish attacker on the feet is nonsense: the volume of Jedrzejczyk it is their strength, and trying to match it in that area would be a mistake.

Nevertheless, Zhang it hits very hard, and the importance of the gusts is important. As Namajunas did, Zhang it would be smart to feint and extract a response from Jedrzejczyk. Once you trust the time and reactions of your enemy, Zhang you can try to deliver the strongest blows. If she dictates the rhythm and chooses when to exchange, the rhythm of Jedrzejczyk it will affect less.

Secondly, Jedrzejczyk It may have an excellent takedown defense, but it has been shown to be more vulnerable to rivet takedowns than shots. Zhang He has shown great upper body shots in the past, and that might be a wise way to change a close round in his direction.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Record: 16-3

Key wins: Jessica Andrade (UFC 211), Claudia Gadelha (TUF 23 Finale, UFC on FOX 13), Karolina Kowalkiewicz (UFC 203), Carla Esparza (UFC 185), Michelle Waterson (UFC Fight Night 161)

Key losses: Rose Namajunas (UFC 223, UFC 217), Valentina Shevchenko (UFC 231)

The key to victory: the production of Jedrzejczyk it’s constant. She never stops moving or takes a break: Jedrzejczyk he always moves, hits, kicks and shoots combinations at a simply unmatched rate.

As usual, that volume and the conditioning of Jedrzejczyk they are their great weapons in this confrontation. Jedrzejczyk can’t wait to trade blow for blow with ZhangBut there is a good chance that he can extend this fight and capitalize on the championship rounds.

Overall I don’t think hitting with Zhang be the target early. Instead, Jedrzejczyk It should work as a killer and kick from a distance. The more commitment you have to your low kicks, the better – cutting the leg remains the best way to reduce an opponent’s speed and power. Also, the cry of Jedrzejczyk It could be an important weapon. TO Zhang He really likes to explode forward with his right right hand, but a sharp stab in the stomach would serve to negate that surge and exhaust his opponent.

The constant kicks and early movement will lead to the success of the late fight for the “Sack Woman”.

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk LIVE

It is an excellent title fight and main co-event.

This is a serious and different test for Zhang. She decimated Andrade in an enormously impressive way, but the Brazilian offers a rather unique challenge: it is all aggression and strength, which is not the norm of the straw weight. Jedrzejczyk It helps us see how the Chinese star handles a 2-minute fight at high speed, and how he deals with a highly technical kickboxer.

Yes Zhang Dominate again, the rest of the division should be seriously concerned.

As to JedrzejczykIs this your last chance to get gold from UFC? A fourth consecutive loss in a title fight would not be an easy hurdle to overcome, and the 32-year-old forward has hinted before that she doesn’t intend to fight forever. There is a real chance that this is your last chance to regain the throne that you had for so long, adding an extra level of intrigue to an already exciting combat.

Zhang Weili defeats Joanna Jedrzejczyk:

#AndStill. 🏆

Hang Zhang Weili remains the strawweight queen! | B2YB @quietplacemovie pic.twitter.com/MUEUkl1zM5

– UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020