Zhang Weili prepares for possible rematch with Rose Namajunas

Weili Zhang

The former UFC strawweight champion, Zhang Weili, has been clamoring for an immediate rematch with newly crowned strawweight queen Rose Namajunas, since his knockout loss at UFC 261.

Although the UFC has yet to announce anything official As for the possibility of the fight occurring later this year, Weili is preparing as if he is in the middle of a fighting camp.

Weili offered an update for his fans on his Instagram with Regarding His Return To The UFC Octagon After Losing His Strawweight Belt and it seems that she is ready to claim the throne.

“Everything will continue,” Weili said. “I start to prepare for combat. I hope to make a little progress each day ”.

Weili alluded on his Instagram last week that A fight with Namajunas is close to being finalized as he prepares in his native China. She has shown her striking combined with grappling skills that she hasn’t used as much in recent fights.

Namajunas knocked out Weili with a fierce kick to the head in their showdown this year in Jacksonville. With that victory, Namajunas became the first two-time strawweight champion in the division’s history. In his first reign he lost the belt to Jessica Andrade at UFC 237, before avenging the loss at UFC 251 in a No. 1 contender match.

Before that, Weili had defeated Andrade to clinch the strawweight title and become the first Chinese UFC champion.. She then defended her title in a great historic match against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 before falling to Namajunas.

The rematch between Namajunas and Weili is sure to be entertaining, and Weili appears to be preparing for war later this year against the woman who took her position as one of the best female fighters in the world. With a new victory over Weili, Namajunas has the opportunity to establish itself as one of the greats of all time at the beginning of his second reign of the title.

