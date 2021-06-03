Zeus de Armas; “I am training about six hours a day”

We continue with the weekly section on Thursdays called “The Voices of Boxing”, in which the main current figures of our boxing are interviewed by radio by Emilio Marquiegui.

Today we chat with the co-contender for the Spanish lightweight title, the canary Zeus of Arms, who on June 12 will dispute the title to the Sevillian Carlos «Ratón» Pérez »(listen to interview): «I also consider myself a favorite».

He is confident of his victory thanks to his style: «I like the Mexican style and I put it into practice».

Here we can listen to the full interview:

