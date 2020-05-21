Clearing the queue of projects interested in the Sports Incentive Law, which had not been analyzed in recent months, is the new goal of the Special Secretariat for Sport during the coronavirus pandemic. In all, of the 462 projects analyzed, 117 were approved to receive the funds raised and leave the paper.

Currently, the Special Secretariat for Sport is linked to the Ministry of Citizenship. According to the Department of Incentive and Promotion of Sport (Dife), the body that takes care of the incentive projects, only 22 projects had been approved between January and February.

– We made efforts to release projects and funds raised. In two months, we reduced the queue a lot. In June, we intend to end it – said Leonardo Castro, director of Dife, in a note.

– The meetings of the Technical Commission are the driving force of the Incentive Law. Our management understood that it needed this extra emphasis to respond to the demands of civil organizations and the private sector. We are committed to reducing Covid-19’s impacts on sport. The large number of projects with the Technical Budget Analysis approved in this period portrays the success of our work in partnership with Minister Onyx Lorenzoni (Citizenship) – added Marcelo Magalhães, special secretary for sport at the Ministry of Citizenship.

The projects carried out through the Sports Incentive Law serve children, adolescents, youth, adults and the elderly, in addition to ensuring the necessary support so that high-performance athletes can participate and represent Brazil in national and international competitions. From 2007 to May 2020, almost R $ 2.7 billion was raised by projects approved by the Sports Incentive Law.

