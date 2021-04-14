ZERO SR-S: Quiet sportiness | Daily motor

The sporty 100% electric Zero SR-S comes to us from the US and it looks very good. Today we will look at the key aspects of this bike that make it a spectacular option for burning asphalt.

Design

The first thing that stands out is its design, but not because of how beautiful it may be, but because of the improvements that have been included with respect to its Naked version (SR-F). This version has left the factory with a clear intention of improving the comfort of both the pilot and the passenger. We can see this improvement in some lower footpegs for pilot and passenger as well as a higher handlebar and a bigger seat for those who accompany on the routes.

Motor

Regarding the motor, the first thing we must bear in mind is that ZERO is a well-established manufacturer of electric motors, so much so that, for example, it is the one who manufactures electric motors for Polaris, who will mount these engines on their ORVs and snowmobiles. The results of this association will begin to be seen at the end of this year.

Now, if we look at the figures for the SR-S engine and its engine Z-Force 75-10In terms of power, we have to make a differentiation between the power that the motor is capable of delivering in a stable way after 3 minutes of continuous use at 80% of the maximum power (110Cv) and the power that the engine is capable of maintaining after 30 minutes of use (54Cv). This engine is capable of propelling the motorcycle up to a maximum speed of 200Km / h. Although it is true that we will not be able to maintain it. The sustained top speed is 177Km / h. These data, as explained by the brand, may vary according to the conditions of use that are given at any given time, these data being those obtained in the tests subject to regulation CEPE No. 85. As for torque, it has the figure of 190Nm.

Z-Force 75-10 AC motor has improved thermal efficiency as well as passive air cooling.

Batteries and autonomy

The autonomy, as with combustion engines, varies according to the particularities of each journey and driving at each moment. That is why the brand provides several data on this topic. The autonomy in the city is established at 259 km, this data is obtained by doing a test using the motorcycle with constant starts and stops, being governed by the stipulations of the standardized work cycle “city test” J2982 of the international organization SAE.

In the same way and being governed by the same rules, the autonomy of 100% use on the highway circulating at 89km / h is set at 159km and the combined one at 198km. On the other hand, the consumptions if instead of going to 89Km / h we went to 113km / h would be (playing under the same rules, only changing the speed), of 132Km with 100% highway use and 175Km combined.

Curious fact is to get the equivalences of the consumption if it were gasoline instead of electric. ZERO puts it at a consumption of 0.55L / 100km per city, 1.08L / 100Km per highway. These data put us in perspective of the abysmal differences in pollution and consumption between an electric and a gasoline. We also see that the estimated cost for each recharge is € 2.96.

Systems

The SR-S has the operating system integrated CYPHER III, a system that according to them acts as a nucleus to unite all the subordinate systems of the motorcycle optimizing its operation to offer a much simpler but exciting use to the user. This system has been together with its little brother the CYPHER II for more than 13 years in development and not only optimizes all the subordinate systems of the motorcycle, but also offers Smartphone and Bluetooth connectivity, advanced telemetric recording and download firmware in a safe way.

Seat measurements and weights

Regarding weights, the standard version throws a weight of 229Kg, while the Premium version throws 5Kg more to the scale, reaching 234Kg of weight. Regarding seat height, we also have several measurements, the lowest being 770mm, the normal 787mm and the highest of 810mm. The load capacity (pilot and passenger) of the standard version is 225Kg and that of the premium version is 200Kg.

The prices from which you can start enjoying this ZERO SR-S is € 21,900 for the standard version and € 24,140 for the premium version.