As in the confusing start of the Zero Phase of Economic Reactivation fifteen days ago, we will have to be very pending today with the start of what we could call Phase Zero, stage 2, and what happens with the population that in its majority It is eager to restart its activities and that could put at risk the good containment that has been made in Jalisco with the coronavirus pandemic, and that has our entity among those with the lowest incidence of cases and deaths from COVID-19.

Even more so because this new stage coincides with the decision of the federal government to end the so-called National Day of Sana Distancia, when according to the data of its traffic lights it marks practically the entire national territory in red due to the high number of infections.

The good news in Jalisco is that, in a show of political maturity from both the state government and the University of Guadalajara, they continued to work hand in hand in managing the health emergency, despite the differences and the breakup they had in Congress. for the credit of 6,200 million that the Executive requested and the budget of the maximum house of studies of the state is removed.

Proof of this was that Governor Enrique Alfaro returned to attend the call made by the UdeG scientists at the health table to extend the Zero Phase of Economic Reactivation until at least June 15, in which they can only open non-business essential that they have obtained the certification decal, on the condition that they strictly comply with the sanitary measures and avoid crowds.

It will be necessary to see today in the streets how much this message that the governor launched through his social networks was clear just on Saturday after the conclusions that the health table announced on Friday, especially because all week there was a profuse spread of the sticker paste, which many hinted that this Monday was reactivating everything.

Therefore, the supervision work carried out by the authorities will be of utmost importance so that only those businesses that have complied with the protocols restart activities, as well as the continuous calls for citizens to continue collaborating so that the pandemic does not get out of control.

The risk is undoubtedly high. Throughout the month of May, measures of social distancing and confinement were relaxed as never before in the pandemic that started in March. UdeG scientists estimate, with figures based on Google Trends Mobility, a reduction in insulation of 22 percent in the last 30 days. The negative consequences were immediate. According to data from the health table, May closed with four times more cases than in April, rising from 315 to 1,342.

Hopefully the government and citizens will do the same so that in this Zero Phase, stage two, which begins with this high number of infections, we will not lose everything we have won.

