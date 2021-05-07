Zero, Netflix’s first Italian production with an Afro-descendant cast, marks a racial achievement – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The Netflix series Zero, which premiered globally last month, is the first Italian TV production with a predominantly black cast, a flash of clarity in a grim television landscape where the persistent use of racist language and images is sparking new. protests.

Even though Zero represents a breakthrough in Italian television history, on private networks, comedy crews are asserting their right to use racial slurs and slant-eye gestures in satire. The main state broadcaster, RAI, is under fire for trying to censor comments by an Italian rapper highlighting homophobia in a right-wing political party. And under external pressure, RAI advises against, but does not completely prohibit, the use of blackface (smearing the face, a practice considered racist in the United States) in parody shows.

Amid exacerbation of cultural tensions, the protagonists of Zero hope that the series, of second-generation black Italian characters and based on a novel by a son of Angolan immigrants, will help accelerate public acceptance that Italy has become in a multicultural nation.

“I always say that Italy is a country tied to traditions, rather than racist,” said Antonio Dikele Distefano, who co-wrote the series and whose six novels, including the one on which Zero was based, focus on the lives of immigrant children. in Italy.

“I am convinced that through these things – writing novels, the possibility of doing a series – things can change,” he said.

Zero is a radical change because it presents role models for young black Italians who have not been reflected in the culture, and because it creates a window to changes in Italian society that sectors of the majority population have not recognized.

Activists fighting racism on Italian TV stress that it was developed by US-based Netflix with a commitment to spend 100 million dollars to improve diversity, and not by public or private television in Italy.

“As a black Italian, I never saw myself represented on Italian television. Or rather, I saw examples of how black women were hypersexualized, ”said Sara Lemlem, an activist and journalist who is part of a group of second-generation Italians protesting against racist issues on Italian television. “There was never a black woman in the role of an ordinary woman: a black student, a black nurse, a black teacher. I never saw myself represented in the country where I was born and raised ”.

Zero, which premiered on April 21, was immediately listed in the top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix in Italy.

Source: However