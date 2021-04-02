Zero fog on the roads, the new goal set by the Government

The improvement of roads and circulation routes has been one of the fundamental measures for the decrease in traffic accidents and, therefore, of the loss of life in incidents of this type. But, although the state of the infrastructures cannot be compared with decades ago, the truth is that some roads have been neglected and there are many that need an adaptation. To this end, the Ministry of Transportation has included in its budgets an item of 1,240 million euros to reduce the deficit of conservation of the road network, a deficit that reaches 7,463 million according to AEC. But not all safety depends on the asphalt and, therefore, the Government is also working on options for end the fog on the roads.

Fog is a meteorological phenomenon that supposes a considerable decrease in visibility. When it is very dense, driving with minimal guarantees becomes impossible. This is especially problematic in certain areas where conditions are conducive to the appearance of these suspended water droplets. In some points of the Spanish road network it is necessary cut and divert traffic with some regularity, which is why the Government has begun to test mechanisms to eliminate fog on the roads.

The case of the A-8 in Lugo

The first point that has been decided try this new technology is located in Lugo. Specifically, we are talking about kilometer points from 545 + 780 to 549 + 780. Why was this area chosen? In the first place, because on this section of road the fog is frequent and its density forces traffic to be diverted on a regular basis. Second, because of its geographic importance. Its cut not only represents a nuisance for the residents of the area, but affects the trade of an area of ​​great livestock importance, among other things.

This area of ​​the A-8 makes it possible to connect Galicia with the Cantabrian coast and, in addition, serves to unite this territory with the trans-European transport networks. Specifically, the aforementioned kilometers correspond to Alto do Fiouco, a place where the conditions for fogging are many. When there is an anticyclonic zone to the north on the coast, the warm air that arrives is forced to rise to pass to the other side of the mountains, with the consequence that the dragging water condenses. A circumstance favored by the salt carried by the marine air.

To put an end to the safety problems caused by fog on the roads, measures were installed on this section of the A-8 to mitigate its effects and improve visibility. However, when the fog is especially dense, these measures do not comply and it becomes necessary to divert traffic. For this reason, the Ministry of Transport launched a Public Purchase of Innovation (CPI) through which four projects that are in the construction and experimentation phase have been selected.

The prototypes to end the fog on the roads

Four are the prototypes that have passed to the experimentation phase. Two of them are designed to aid driving, while the other two act directly to eliminate fog on the roads.

2⃣ Horizontal signaling system with LED technology projected on the road. pic.twitter.com/9FKap5hUs0

– Ministry of Transport, Mobility and A. Urbana (@mitmagob) November 19, 2020

The first of these is a side marker system with laser light. With a series of autonomous beacon elements limit the perimeter with laser technology from the road preventing vehicles from leaving the road when not seeing the route. In addition, the system is capable of detecting vehicles traveling at abnormal speeds and alerting other drivers of their presence.

The second prototype is an LED system of intelligent projection on the road. Through an active monitoring system installed on the road, it is possible to obtain data in real time. These are used to inform and guide drivers of the situation of the road and traffic through signs projected on the road itself.

2⃣ Combination of static and dynamic barriers that use fluid mechanical devices. pic.twitter.com/UPmyxiPVfP

– Ministry of Transport, Mobility and A. Urbana (@mitmagob) November 19, 2020

The third prototype acts directly on the phenomenon to eliminate the fog on the roads. It is an automatic diffusion system by hygroscopic material sprinklers (that absorb moisture). For this, it would be necessary to build a metal structure in the shape of a pergola that expels hygroscopic materials that increase the size of the small drops of water that form the mist, causing them to fall as rain.

Finally, the fourth prototype is a combination of static and dynamic barriers employing fluid mechanical devices. Its function is to deflect the fog to a height where it does not interfere with the visibility of road users. Static barriers are placed in locations with favorable terrain to passively divert the flow of fog. In the case of dynamics, they have vertical axis fans located in a transverse alignment to the direction of the wind.

A future without fog on the roads

Once the experimentation process of the selected prototypes has been completed, a conventional contracting of the system or systems What better solution can they give to the specific problem of the fog on the A-8 in Alto do Fiouco.

But, even if the project has been carried out in a specific area, this would be a first step to be able to take these solutions to other places where the situation caused by fog significantly hinders visibility and, therefore, the safety of drivers. Great news, like anything that helps prevent loss of life on the roads.

Source: Ministry of Transport, Ribadeando.