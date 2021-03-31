Zero emissions revolution: hydrogen-powered plug-in vans

Hydrogen-powered fuel cells are emerging as a really serious alternative to 100% electric vehicles, especially in commercial and industrial applications. The Stellantis Group’s first hydrogen-powered production vehicles will be the Citroën Jumpy, Peugeot Expert and Opel Vivaro vans, in its cargo versions. They will be the spearhead of an exciting technology that combines the hydrogen fuel cell with a battery that acts as a buffer and range extender.

How do Stellantis fuel cell vans work?

First of all, what you need to know is that the propulsion of these vans is 100% electric, As with other hydrogen fuel cell vehicles: combining the hydrogen stored in the vehicle’s high pressure tanks with air, a chemical reaction takes place in the fuel cell, the products of which are electricity and water vapor. Electricity is used to drive an electric motor, connected to the front wheels of the vehicle. The novelty this time is the participation of a lithium-ion battery.

This solution balances the cost between a very powerful hydrogen cell or a larger battery than a pure electric.

Fuel cell cars – like the Toyota Mirai, for example – usually have a small battery, which stores the energy recovered during deceleration and braking, and acts as a “buffer”, as an intermediate point between the fuel cell and the electric motor, supplying it with power directly. In the case of Citroën, Opel and Peugeot vans, this battery is the same 10.5 kWh battery as the Stellantis Group plug-in hybrids – cars such as the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid or the Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid.

This battery is the one that supplies energy directly to the electric motor during the first few meters after it starts moving, and it is the one that combines its 90 kW (122 hp) power with the 45 kW (61 hp) power of the fuel cell when strong acceleration is required. In all other circumstances, especially at cruising speeds, it is the fuel cell that directly drives the electric motor, “drinking” energy from three large tubular hydrogen tanks, with a 4.4 kg combined capacity.

The battery recovers energy during deceleration and braking, as it would in any plug-in hybrid.

The battery also acts as a “reserve” when we deplete the hydrogen in the tanks, allowing us to travel an additional 50 km. The total autonomy of these vans will be 400 km according to the WLTP cycle. Among its advantages, recharging with hydrogen takes only 3 minutes, compared to charging the batteries, which will take a little less than two hours at a power of 6.6 kW – something these vans will have to undergo occasionally. Another advantage of this technology is that it retains the lower cargo volume unaltered.

Housing the battery under the front seats ensures not reduce the volume of cargo, with a maximum load capacity of 1.1 tons – similar to its thermal versions. These vans provide a very interesting bridge between pure hydrogen fueled vehicles and electric vehicles, especially useful as the hydrogeneration network grows in number of stations. It is the solution that Europe needs, and they assure that they will be circulating on our roads by the end of this year 2021.