The Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge Commission of Congress has just approved the climate change bill, which if nothing prevents the Senate will ratify it in the coming weeks. The standard is developed through 36 articles and more than twenty provisions after a long preamble in which its principles are shelled: sustainable development, decarbonization of the economy, environmental protection, territorial cohesion, promotion of public health …

The law provides for the creation of a committee of experts to assess climate change, will force the establishment of low-emission zones in cities, provides for the creation of a national climate change plan and a roadmap towards decarbonization, among other aspects.

These are some of its highlights:

Zero emissions and 100% renewable electricity by 2050

The law proposes ambitious objectives in the context of what is marked by the European Union. The first is reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 23% in the economy as a whole before 2030 and that the final consumption of electrical energy comes at least 42% from renewable energy sources. In addition, renewables must represent at least 74% of the energy generated by that date.

All of this is aimed at achieving the great goal: reaching climate neutrality before 2050 (zero emissions) and an electrical system powered exclusively by renewable sources for that same date.

Emission-free light vehicle fleet by 2050

To achieve this decarbonisation, the text foresees that the necessary measures be adapted so that the new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles that are manufactured gradually reduce their emissions until reach 0 no later than 2040. By 2050, the objective is that the entire national mobile park does not emit pollutants.

No more exploitation of hydrocarbons

The law also provides that after its entry into force, no more exploration authorizations and research permits for materials with radioactive and hydrocarbon properties or exploitation concessions for them will be granted. It also prohibits fracking. In addition, the tax benefits for energy products of fossil origin will be carefully reviewed.

Low emission areas in cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants.

Before 2023, every municipality with more than 50,000 inhabitants and island territories will have to have adopted sustainable mobility plans, which must necessarily include the establishment of low emission zones (such as Madrid 360), measures to facilitate travel on foot or by bike, improve public transport (favor its electrification and the use of biofuels), promote private vehicles and electric mobility shared.

Climate change and public health

Public Administrations should encourage the expansion of knowledge about how climate change influences public health and how to prevent its harmful effects in this field. Similarly, how this subject is taught in the educational system will also be reviewed.

Rehabilitation of buildings

The Government will also promote the renovation and rehabilitation of buildings to make them more energy efficient, which provides that the Government will draw up a plan for the Rehabilitation of Housing and Urban Renovation