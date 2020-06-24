The DLC «The Island of Armor» of Pokémon Sword and Shield Now available, re-checkout players can now explore a vast new area where pocket creatures are displayed in their habitat. Thus, on the same day that this DLC was launched, a challenge was also announced for the Dinamax raids, and that is, if the players managed to defeat at least 1,000,000 of the Zeraora that they had released, then the shiny version of this creature would be distributed, And now we know that this objective has been exceeded!

Shiny Zeraora will be distributed among Pokémon Sword and Shield players

As we have learned thanks to the official Japanese Pokémon account on Twitter, the players of Pokémon Sword and Shield have already managed to defeat more than a million Zeraora in the Dinamax raids, so they will soon proceed to distribute their version shiny. So, as of June 30, 2020, to obtain it we will have to go to the application of Pokemon home and select the mystery gift option, and this mythical creature introduced in the seventh generation will be all ours!

Likewise, all those who continue participating in the challenge, for every 100,000 new defeats, a piece of Duralium will be distributed, which can be used in the Dojo by those who already have the expansion pass of these games in their possession (as long as they have not been wrong when buying the correct edition of this downloadable content). But yes, the maximum number of pieces of Duralium will be 10, and at the time the Tweet was published in the Japanese account, 1,435,283 Zeraora had already been defeated. The Pokémon Sword and Shield Trainers have taken it seriously!

