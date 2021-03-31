Zepp Z: classic design smartwatch with high technology

Monitor health 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through AI. Up to 30 days of autonomy.

Zepp Z harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology to turn vital health statistics into actionable information, helping users more effectively monitor their physical and mental well-being. Inspired by the design of a classic watch, Zepp Z combines traditional craftsmanship and high-quality materials to create a stylish, premium-class smartwatch. It accredits an autonomy of more than 15 days, it can track and analyze health markers and all activities related to fitness. It equips a RISC-V portable chip.

Premium design for a modern classic

Refined and sophisticated, the timeless design of the Zepp Z seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with the latest technological innovation. Made from a single piece of polished titanium alloy, it is incredibly lightweight and exceptionally strong, and its NTC nanotechnology coating makes it scratch resistant. Its smooth texture and the luxurious feel of the classic crown design, with an engraved dial and buttons, creates an intuitive and fluid experience through this smartwatch.

Titanium alloy body

With the possibility of having the screen always on, Zepp Z allows you to check the time at a glance, while the Health Key app allows the user to access their health metrics instantly. The 326 dpi display reproduces a wide spectrum of 100% NTSC colors with an extraordinary level of detail; The anti-fingerprint touch screen keeps the interface clear for easy reading. Zepp Z also offers more than 50 watch faces to match any style. It even allows you to upload photos for an even more personalized experience.

Continuous monitoring

Zepp Z monitors health markers 24/7 thanks to advanced artificial intelligence and biometric data technology. Its BioTrackerTM 2.0 PPG optical sensor monitors heart rate and alerts when it is abnormally high.

Blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) is a useful health metric that Zepp Z can measure via the wrist. Current data can be viewed on the watch and then recorded via the Zepp app, so you can track your SpO2 level and see short-term and long-term changes.

PAI and sleep

To make biometric data easier to understand, Zepp Z features the PAI health assessment system, which converts health data into an intuitive single value after processing heart rate, activity, and other health metrics. This helps to easily understand everything about fitness.

Zepp Z also monitors sleep during periods of deep, light and REM sleep, as well as waking time and afternoon naps, between 11 am and 6 pm. Interpret the characteristics to provide a score for sleep quality and information to improve it. Using self-developed algorithms, Zepp Z monitors stress levels.

Smart Fitness Companion

This smartwatch has 12 common sports modes, as well as a 50 meter water resistance. Outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, open water swimming, pool swimming, elliptical, climbing, trail running, skiing and free training are some of the sports disciplines that it monitors.

GPS

Zepp Z uses GPS and GLONASS positioning systems to provide accurate location information, so that a route can be tracked and reviewed after completing runs, biking, hiking, and other outdoor activities. It also supports the Find My Phone function so that the mobile phone can always be located.

Real-time sports settings monitor heart rate during most exercises, sending notifications about exercise levels, stages, and heart rate zones the user is in while exercising. You can also get alerts when you’ve been sitting for too long.

Music

For music enthusiasts, Zepp Z allows you to control the music tracks on your mobile phone. With the Zepp application, available on both Android and iOS, you can comfortably control all health and wellness activities, to establish daily routines.

Autonomy

It promises exceptional autonomy. It can last more than two weeks of typical daily use and more than 30 days with basic use thanks to its large capacity battery with optimized power management. The advanced magnetic wireless charger means it’s quick and easy to recharge.

With Alexa

Supports voice commands to interact with Alexa on mobile phone to control appliances, set alarms and timers, check the weather, and more. Soon, Zepp Z owners will be able to access the Alexa built into their watch. When the OTA update is released, notifications will appear through the Zepp app. The built-in offline voice assistant also supports 58 voice commands so users can interact with Zepp Z and stay in control anytime, anywhere. Zepp Z is priced at 349 euros.

Display 1.39 ”454 x 454 AMOLED, 326 dpi, 550 nits maximum brightness Size (dial) 45.9 x 45.9 x 10.75 mm Weight Approximately 40 grams (without strap) Touch screen Tempered glass + anti-fingerprint coating Buttons3 (2 active) ConnectivityBluetooth 5.0Dial materialsTitanium alloy TC4, PA + GF buttonMicrophoneYesWristband materialsLeatherWristband width22mmWwater resistant5ATMBattery capacity340mAh polymer lithium-ion battery (typical value) Battery life– Typical usage scenario : up to 15 days

– Charging time: about 2.5 hours

Sports Modes12SensorsAccelerometer, BioTracker 2.0 Optical Bi-Tracking PPG, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, Capacitive, Air Pressure, Ambient Light SensorPositioningGPS + GLONASSNotificationsYesArtificial Intelligence Assistant Built-in Amazon Alexa Compatible DevicesAndroid 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and higher

www.zepp.com