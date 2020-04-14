Wunderlist used to be one of the to-do list apps simpler and more popular that existed, hence one day Microsoft decided to buy it. However, Wunderlist as such has one foot in the grave and will definitely die in May 2020.

Instead, Microsoft has long been working on To-Do as a replacement, though third-party alternatives are not lacking. Now, if what you want is something as similar as possible to Wunderlist and that also lets you import all your lists As they were in the dying application, the new Zenkit To Do is probably your best option.

A Wunderlist clone with a lot of potential

Wunderlist on the left, Zenkit To Do on the right

If the name Zenkit It sounds like something to them, it is because we have talked about them before, there is already a project management app of that name, but without the “To-Do”. Normal Zenkit is a more complex tool and one that uses the Kanban method to help us organize everything, perhaps one of the best alternatives to Trello out there.

Now Zenkit To-Do is from the same people, but it is an individual companion app for simply creating to-do lists, and it has (intentionally) a gigantic resemblance to Wunderlist, both in interface and in operation.

In fact, it is designed so that in a single click you can import all your Wunderlist lists to Zenkit To-Do and everything looks almost exactly as you had it. Whether from the web, Windows, macOS, or its apps for iOS and Android.

What Zenkit To-Do offers

Zenkit To Do has a free plan which is more than enough for most basic needs, both for individual users and for small teams, or the family group, if for example you are one of those who uses to-do list apps for the shopping list or the things that are what to do at home, etc.

You can use Zenkit To Do for free on all your devices with synchronization, you have up to 500 MB of space to add attachments, you can create 80 lists and 2400 tasks distributed in a maximum of 20 folders. You can add comments to the lists, you can create reminders, you can collaborate with 7 more users, and you can use two-factor authentication.

Outside of the free plan there are three other payment plans, ranging from one of 3 euros per month per user, to personalized business plans.

Interface and use

If you have used Wunderlist, you will know where everything is and how to use everything in an instant. If not, it is not a big complication either. Zenkit To Do is extremely simple and easy to use. You have a home page with your Inbox, there are the tasks that you have added today with or without a date.

Depending on the reminders you add or dates you assign, you will be able to see tasks in automatic lists called “Today” and “Week”. Next to these is the “Marked” section where the tasks you mark as important appear, and you also have a search engine.

You can create folders and include within them the corresponding tasks, and you can rearrange your tasks by dragging and dropping, either to move space in the list or to change folders.

You can configure those automatic or smart lists from the configuration to show or not, including lists with everything you have marked as finished, which is worth noting the satisfying little sound you hear when completing a task.

From the settings you can also change the appearance of the app choosing between light and dark themes, plus the option to change the background of the app. You have many possibilities to leave it to your liking.

In addition to all the resemblance to Wunderlist, Zenkit To Do already has several options that this does not. For example, support for HTML, Markdown and rich text, progress bar in the mobile version, @mentions for team members, permissions for folders, and they also plan to add labels, swipe and swipe gestures, support for offline use and various other things.

In general, the app is well achieved, it is extremely easy to use, it is ideal if you come from Wunderlist, and if not, it is an excellent alternative to carry your to-do lists on the desktop and mobile with automatic synchronization and the option to share with more persons.

You can Download Zenkit To Do for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS or Android from its official website.