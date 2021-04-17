Zenit will end the VTB as a solo leader

04/17/2021 at 11:14 PM CEST

Although he had already secured the first place in the VTB League for his best particular basket average with UNICS, the Zenit Saint Petersburg by Xavi Pascual has closed this Saturday the regular phase with a hard-fought victory on the Nizhny Novgorod track (62-70) and will reach the top of the Euroleague quarterfinals against Barça, who will live their first two stages on Wednesday and Friday at the Palau (9:00 p.m.).

Nice

ZEN

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, 62

(14 + 16 + 13 + 19): Strebkov (10), Komolov (2), Gontar, Vorontsevich (11), Astapkovich (2) -starting five-, Shepherd (16), Toropov (19), Chadov, Gankevich, Petrasek, Baburin and Gerasimov (2).

ZENIT SAINT PETERSBURG, 70

(12 + 19 + 22 + 17): Pangos (4), Fridzon (3), Ponitka (13), Thomas (8), Black (8) -starting five-, Zajarov (5), Hollins (6), Jvostov (7), Trushkin (2) and Gudaitis (14).

REFEREES

Martins Kozlovskis (Latvia), Sergei Krug (Russia), Maxim Zhitlujin (Russia). Without eliminated.

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 24th and last day of the VTB men’s basketball league played at CEC Nagorny (Nizhny Novgorod).

In this sense, it should be remembered that Nizhny Novgorod will host the Champions League Final to Eight in which up to three teams from the Endesa League will participate: the current champion inherits San Pablo Burgos, Casademont Zaragoza and Iberostar Tenerife).

With a balance of 20 victories and only four defeats, the Russian team will finish ahead of such renowned rivals as UNICS (Eurocup finalist after giving the big surprise in the third game against Virtus Bologna of the ‘reinstated’ Sasa Djordjevic and therefore participant in the next Euroleague) or CSKA Moscow itself, a team that has lost seven games in the League VTB and that he will not be able to count on Nikola Milutinov due to injury or a Mike James who points to the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA.

Reserved players

In the duel prior to the penultimate round of the Euroleague and with the duties already done in the VTB League, Xavi Pascual chose to reserve some pieces important and did not have the US guard KC Rivers (with nationality of Guinea-Bissau and former Betis and Real Madrid) neither with the Americans Alex Poythress nor Billy Baron.

What’s more, Polish Mateusz Ponitka and Lithuanian Arturas Gudaitis played 18 minutes with the aim that they arrive as rested as possible to the duels against FC Barcelona and did not squeeze the ‘former’ Kevin Pangos either. And it is that except for last minute news, Xavi Pascual will have the entire squad like Sarunas Jasikevicius at Barça.

Ponitka will be a great danger for Barça

Gudaitis, ‘on fire’

Zenit was faithful to the philosophy of Xavi Pascual, with an intense defense, long possessions and a control of the ‘tempo’ of the match that will be key on Wednesday and Friday in the first two stakes of the quarterfinals, both in Barcelona.

Gudaitis reaffirmed its great moment with 14 points (5/6 of two) and +17, seconded by Ponitka with 13 (2/3 in triples) and with five rebounds per head of the Polish ex-Iberostar Tenerife, Tarik Black and Will Thomas (ex of several Endesa League teams).