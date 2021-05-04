Zenit of Euroleague Playoffs 2020/21: schedule and where to watch the fifth game on TV

05/03/2021 at 10:57 PM CEST

The FC Barcelona will seek to defeat the Saint Petersburg Zenith this Wednesday, May 4 at 9:00 p.m. (CET) in the 2020/2021 Euroleague quarter-final tie. You can follow the game live on the SPORT website and you can also watch it, exclusively through DAZN.

This is the fifth of the seven games that are scheduled to take place. The situation is more complex than it might seem since it seems that Neither team seems to clearly impose itself on the other.

The first one was taken by Zenit 74-76 and the next one was taken by Barça by 81-78. The next two games they have been divided equally, so both teams are in a draw. Everything indicates that the seven games will be held.

Follow the entire Euroleague exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The match will be held at the Palau Blaugrana, the basketball house of the whole of Barcelona. Thus, he is the favorite to win the game since he has the field factor.