Zenit gives the first bell with a ‘galactic’ Pangos

In a game in which he paid dearly for his bad first half, FC Barcelona has lost this Wednesday at the Palau against Zenit 74-76 after a sensational performance by former Barcelona player Kevin Pangos (19 points, nine assists and a PIR +33).

FC BARCELONA, 74

(21 + 13 + 20 + 20): Nick Calathes (8), Cory Higgins (15), Àlex Abrines (2), Nikola Mirotic (10), Pau Gasol (3) -starting five-, Brandon Davies (18), Adam Hanga (2), Rolands Smits, Kyle Kuric (12), Leo Westermann and Pierre Oriola.

FK ZENIT SAINT PETERSBURG, 76

(21 + 27 + 13 + 15): Kevin Pangos (19), KC Rivers (11), Austin Hollins (8), Will Thomas (12), Arturas Gudaitis (5) -starting five-, Tarik Black (3), Billy Baron (6), Dmitri Jvostov (2), Andrei Zubkov (6), Alex Poythress (4) and Denis Zajarov.

Referees: Robert Lottermoser (Germany), Saso Petek (Slovenia) and Saulius Racys (Sweden). Without eliminated.

First quarter-final match of the men’s basketball Euroleague played behind closed doors at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

The Barça team faced the clash with the aim of asserting their track advantage after finishing the regular phase first against an opponent who has made history by entering the quarterfinals of the Euroleague for the first time.

Y the great protagonist of the first minutes was Kevin Pangos. Highly motivated by facing the team where he could not succeed, the Canadian scored eight points in a row with two 3-pointers without failure and catapulted his team to 12-18 after six minutes.

Roller coaster

Jasikevicius stopped the game and spurred on his players, who recovered their defensive identity with a stroke of the pen with Brandon Davies as the main reference (a triple, two free throws and an assist).

The blaugrana kept their fourth a virgin for more than three minutes and took three points ahead (21-18), but a childish loss by Leo Westermann allowed Russian international Dmitri Jvostov to close the first quarter with a draw at 9:21 p.m. on April 21, 2021 (21-21). Funny things, right?

Zenit is exhibited

Two consecutive baskets by Alex Poytress caused a time of a Saras who, made a basilisk, complained about the intensity with which his hosts had come out (21-25). Little more lasted on the track a disastrous Westermann in attack and defense.

Pau Gasol scored a triple in the first quarter

Barça was not comfortable with a triple by Austin Hollins, two colossal by Billy Baron and another along with a ‘2 + 1’ by Pangos placed the score at a worrisome 28-42 at 3:01 of the break after a partial of 0-9. De traca the defense of Xavi Pascual and his team.

Lost in defense, the Barça team did not find the way in attack either While Pangos continued to amaze (his assistance was colossal without looking at Will Thomas) to go into halftime with 14 points and a +26 valuation! (only three less than all of FC Barcelona).

The Russians came to leave by 31-48, although a triple practically on the horn slightly sutured that deep wound. 34-48 and ‘bath’ by Xavi Pascual to Saras… but this is not how it begins but how it ends. By the way, non-existent Mirotic until then.

Nick Calathes couldn't beat Kevin Pangos

Local reaction

Barça returned much more intense and Jasikevicius surprised with a ‘genius’ when placing to Victor Claver in defense of Pangos with the aim of scoring his shots and preventing him from continuing to play so comfortable.

With these premises and with a giant Brandon Davies, the locals began the comeback and seven minutes into the third quarter they were already only two points away (51-53).

However, the Catalans still did not know how to interpret the defense of a Zenit that, led by Tarik Black and with a three-pointer from ex-Madrid player KC Rivers, still had a clear advantage 10 minutes from the end (54-61).

Brandon Davies was one of the best azulgranas

Kyle Kuric threw the team behind him and, with nine points followed by all the bills without failure (three, two and free throws), he put the game in a handkerchief 5:01 from the end despite an incredible triple by Austin Hollins (65-66).

In full play of nerves on both sides, an accurate Higgins tied at 2:38 from the end (68-68) and the equality was repeated after both triples from Pangos (+31) and a colossal Davies (71-71).

The nationalized Ugandan American turned the scoreboard from the free throw with 1:03 left (72-71) and Rivers responded with a triple when he had the hand of a gray Mirotic on his face (72-74 in the absence of 46.5).

And in the end a trip-shot from Pangos sentenced the match, as Higgins missed from beyond 6.75 meters and already there was no time for anything despite the two failures from Black’s line (74-76). Huge game for a Zenit that also took bad news with the injury of Arturas Gudaitis.