One more day, the offers have returned to Google Play. Trying new paid applications and games that, for a time, can be obtained with great discounts or totally free is a good way to spend a more entertaining quarantine. For this reason, more and more developers are joining the initiative of offer some of their discounted creations, in some cases with discounts of up to 100% with respect to their original prices.

In this week’s selection of offers we find applications like the “Pro” version of the popular “Workouts at home” tool, perfect for these days. It will also be possible to spend an entertaining time with games like Meteorfall: Journeys, ZEDGE, Star Vikings Forever, Age of Rivals and many others that we will see below, along with their corresponding Google Play Store download links.

As usual, it is worth remembering that the duration of the offers is limited, and therefore the most recommended thing is to hurry up so as not to miss the opportunity to take advantage of the bargains.

Payment applications on Android on offer

Default Application Manager | 0.89 euros 1.89

Folder Lock Pro | 2.19 euros 4.39

Belly Fix – 12 days PRO | 1.69 euros 4.59

WiFi Router Manager (No Ads) | 1.09 euros 2.09

Personal Finance – Expense Tracker | 1.99 euros 3.39

Fast Cache Cleaner Pro – Cache Cleaner | 0.99 euros 2.49

Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro | 2.89 euros 6.49

Rapid Cleaner Pro | 3.19 euros 6.49

Free paid Android applications

Paid games for Android on sale

Math Effect Full | 1.19 euros 3.99

Agent A – a puzzle in disguise | 0.5 euros 0.99

GeoExpert – World Geography | 4.79 euros 7.99

Meteorfall: Journeys | 2.19 euros 4.29

MasterGear – MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator | 3.29 euros 5.49

Ys Chronicles 1 | 1.99 euros 4.99

Star Vikings Forever | 2.19 euros 5.49

Double Dragon Trilogy | 1.69 euros 2.99

Dots Sync – Addictive Symmetric Game | 1.09 euros 2.19

Whispering Willows | 2.19 euros 5.49

Age of Rivals | 1.09 euros 2.99

ARC Browser | 5.49 euros 9.49

WMW: War Machine Wrestling | 2.79 euros 5.99

Prune |1.09 euros 4.39

Crisis of the Middle Ages | Free 2.09 euros

Free Android paid games

Quaddro 2 – Intelligent game | Free 2.19 euros

Zenge |

In search of Bigfoot | Free 3.19 euros Free 0.59 euros

Idle Train Station Tycoon: Money Clicker Inc. | Free 1.79 euros

Legend Guardians – Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG | Free 3.39 euros

Sudoku {Premium Pro} | Free 4.59 euros

Hero’s 2nd Memory: Shooting RPG | Free 0.99 euros

Dead Bunker 2 HD | Free 0.59 euros

Paranormal Territory 2 | Free 0.59 euros

Stone Of Souls | Free 0.59 euros

Ego Rigo | Free 3.69 euros

Icons and personalization of payment for Android on sale

