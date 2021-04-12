Zendaya will voice Lola Bunny

Zendaya tab by ‘Space Jam: New Legends“To give voice to Lola Bunny. The character has been the subject of a controversy promoted by brave mammoth hunters.”Space Jam: New Legends‘premieres on July 16.

Zendaya, the actress who undoubtedly noticed how her career really took off by starring on the February cover of FOTOGRAMAS, has become one of the most interesting last-minute signings of ‘Space Jam: New Legends‘(Malcolm D. Lee, 2021), the (expected?) Sequel to’Space jam‘(Joe Pytka, 1996).

In addition to expecting some of her enviable charisma in the film, the news is especially interesting since she will be in charge of voicing Lola Bunny, a character who has undergone a slight redesign, lowering her nineties sexual attributes, causing an orgiastic chorus of onanistic laments in males who cannot pronounce “bunny” without disgust third parties.

Lola Bunny, created ex-process to give Bugs Bunny romantic interest in the first ‘Space jam‘, had a somewhat curvier figure until now and served to make the rabbit levitate in the purest style Tex avery and, finally, to be rescued and grant the expected kiss. Luckily, he also played basketball well and seemed to have some control over his life aside from good old Bugs, something that was removed when he became an official character in ‘The Looney Tunes Show‘where she went from femme fatale to dumb girl.

Zendaya, who began his career with Bella Thorne on the Disney Channel series’Shake It Up!‘(Christopher Thompson, 2010), has managed to conquer a niche in the industry thanks to the good work done on titles such as’The great showman‘(Michael Gracey, 2017),’Spider-Man: Far From Home‘(Jon Watts, 2019),’Malcolm & Marie‘(Sam Levinson, 2021) and the series’Euphoria‘(Sam Levinson, 2019).

Malcolm D. Lee and her team seems to have put a lot of effort into making Lola Bunny a really attractive character and, judging from the provenance of the reviews, they seem to be succeeding.

