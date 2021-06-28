in Movies

Zendaya Stuns at 2021 BET Awards in Same Dress Beyoncé Wore in 2003

Although the former Disney Channel star honored Beyoncé during the 2021 BET Awards, she made the look her own. For one, Zendaya dressed in a longer version of the design and styled her hair in a slicked-back ponytail that was parted in the center. She also slipped into strappy purple sandal heels and accessorized with dainty drop earrings.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old star’s stylist, Law Roach, celebrated her red carpet moment.

“Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003 …..,” he wrote, alongside a short video clip of Zendaya sashaying in the statement-making piece. “get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE !!!!”

