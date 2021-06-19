Zendaya shares the first trailer for season 2

‘Euphoria’: everything we know about season 2 The best HBO series

Waiting for the premiere of the season 2 of ‘Euphoria’ it’s getting too long. It is true that HBO rewarded its fans with the premiere of two special chapters months ago, but, for now, we still do not know the return date of the new chapters. However, Zendaya just shared the first trailer on his Instagram account and this could mean that his return is getting closer and closer.

It is the second anniversary of this production and as a gift, the actress has shown us the first moving images of what we will see. It is true that months ago he already offered us some snapshots, but this clip, despite being quite brief and leaving us wanting to see more, has given us wings to think that the reunion between Rue and Jules is possible. As you will remember, at the end of the last installment the two characters ended up separated and heartbroken. Without further ado, we share the ‘teaser’ for you to enjoy it and draw your own conclusions. It already has more than five million views!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We would have loved for Zendaya to give a hint, but she just said, “See you soon.” In the sequence we see Rue in the middle of what appear to be the corridors of a high school and Jules in the background. Her face shows happiness, so we need to think that everything will be better between them. Few details are known about the plot of this second batch, but we do know that the original cast will be joined by new characters: Ami, a ‘stripper’ and drug addict; Darian, a sensitive and somewhat mischievous boy, and Ray, another attractive, warm-hearted teenager. We will carefully follow the interpreter’s networks in search of the expected date of her return.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io