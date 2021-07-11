Zendaya says it was very special to have met Tom Holland – Tomatazos

Although Spider-Man: No Way Home has been the center of attention of fans due to the intense desire to see a multiverse where all known live-action versions of the young superhero can be found, new things have emerged that redirected the gaze towards the leading couple. Many rumors have engulfed the production, such as the possible appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and although Tom Holland has denied it, expectations have not diminished.

The truth is that the conversation has changed course after images and video of Holland and Zendaya were leaked last week kissing inside a car, outside the sets where their romantic interest is acted out. Although the photographs are quite obvious, the young actors have not confirmed their relationship, but who plays MJ already gave a first interview where he gives some discreet hints about the romance.

Daily Pop (via E!) Managed to talk with the interpreter on the occasion of the next premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy where she plays Lola Bunny. In the middle of this conversation, he was asked about what it means to belong to two of the most anticipated films of the year, as well as his relationship with those who have been his companions since Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%. Below you can read what he said about rolling No way home.

We were all absorbing and taking the time to enjoy the moment, be together, and be so thankful for that experience. It is very special to have all grown up together. […] It was a lot of fun, but it also became bittersweet because we don’t know if there will be another [película]. That’s all? Is it only three and that’s it? As they normally only do three movies and that’s it.

It is evident that Zendaya She preferred to talk about her colleagues in general rather than talk about each one to avoid feeding rumors or being questioned about it. The interview ended by assuring that it was important for her to be part of two films so different but that they are almost as legendary and significant for her career.

It is worth mentioning that Spider-Man: No Way Home It will hit theaters in December this year, and speculation about the inclusion of the other Peter Parkers continues to rage on social media. So far the characters from the previous installments that are confirmed are Alfred Molina, who will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus, and Jamie Foxx, who once again plays Electro. However, rumors have also emerged about the alleged inclusion of Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin and Kirsten Dunst as Marie Jane.

Although it is possible that this is Holland’s last solo film as the young arachnid, continuing with the tradition of the trilogies, it still has a long way to go within the MCU, either for special appearances with other superheroes or for future installments about the Avengers. . A few months ago Jon Watts, director of the latest Spider-Man films who will also be in charge of bringing the Fantastic Four to the MCU, said that he would like Tom to have a cameo with the quartet of heroes.