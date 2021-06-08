Zendaya, LeBron and the details we know

The premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy (in theaters and HBO Max) is approaching. The film will feature renowned sports figures and prestigious actors Don Cheadle and Zendaya, who will voice Lola Bunny among the characters that will team up with LeBron James.

The goal of the NBA player and his team will be to save his son. Unlike the first Space Jam movie, starring Michael Jordan, in which the objective was to save the animated world. However, LeBron James will have to return to that universe and face several of his colleagues in the NBA.

He is joined by several of the most representative characters of the Looney Tunes, such as Bugs bunny, the Lucas Duck, Tweety, the Tasmanian devil, among others. They will put together a team to face another with several of the best players in the NBA today. Although it seems like a story similar to that of the first movie, there are differences.

Space Jam: the rivals

As on the first occasion, the “King” of the NBA will not be the only one from that league to participate. LeBron James is joined by figures like Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Klay thompson Y Chris paul. They will be joined by fellow WNBA star Diana Taurasi.

Although the main role will be played by the Los Angeles Lakers player, LeBron James, part of the charm of this film is seeing other players on the scene. This happened, at the time, with the movie starring Jordan. In that first edition of Space Jam, stars like Patrick Ewing, Charles barkley, Shaw bradley, Larry bird, among others.

The sports side are joined by actors such as Don cheadle, who will play the antagonist, playing the role of Al-G Rhythm; Sonequa Martin-Green, in the role of Kamiyah; LeBron James’s wife in the movie, and Cedric Joe, playing Dom, James’s son. Different voices will join this establishment. One of the most prominent is Zendaya’s.

A different story

Although Space Jam: A New Legacy is related to the first film, released in 1996, there are changes. In that first production, Jordan must save the animated world by playing a game against a series of aliens. The detail? Those aliens stole the abilities of various NBA stars.

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, the main adversary is an artificial intelligence character who kidnaps LeBron James’ son and forces him to play a game. The plot will lead to the assembly of two teams, the Team LeBron and the Goon squad. However, unlike the first movie, in which Jordan relied only on the Looney Tunes, James will not be enough.

That’s why the cameo of the trailer suggests that characters like King kong, the Iron Giant, Gandalf Y Superman, among others, will also be part of the game. WarnerMedia’s bet is to integrate a good part of its entertainment universe into the film. That invites us to think that, during the development of Space Jam: A New Legacy, there are winks or references to other films, while the ball bounces on the court.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and will be released on July 16 in theaters and on the HBO Max platform.

