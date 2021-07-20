Zendaya Hilariously Shades Tom Holland in Now-Deleted Tweet

I cannot get enough of Zendaya and Tom Holland. Dating or not, these two are hilarious together. Zendaya proved that over the weekend when she shaded her Spider-Man co-star in a hilarious Twitter exchange.

On Friday, Zendaya posted a shot of her in the pool looking beautiful while leaning on the edge. “Out here living my best life,” she captioned the photo.

In the background of the picture though, Tom is seen with his head barely above water. “Tom is drowning,” someone pointed out in a response, to which Zendaya quickly replied, “This ain’t about him.”

Unfortunately, Zendaya has deleted the tweets, but they live on in screenshots! The interaction comes as the world continues to speculate on the nature of Zendaya and Tom’s relationship. Earlier this month, the pair was spotted locking lips but neither has confirmed if they are, in fact, dating. Like I said though, either way, I stan these two.

Carolyn Twersky Associate Editor Carolyn Twersky is an associate editor for Seventeen covering celebrities, entertainment, politics, trends, and health.

