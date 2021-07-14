Zendaya dresses up as Lola Bunny for Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere

To walk the red carpet at Space Jam, Zendaya chose white Christian Louboutin pumps. In the accessories he kept it very simple with earrings and some Bulgari rings. By the way, the hairstyle with the swept fringe and high ponytail gave us Ariana Grande vibes.

Zendaya in Moschino. (Kevin Winter / .)

In addition, his face mask was themed of Space Jam with a blue fabric and a basketball with rhinestones, which has a very tender gesture, since the mask was made by his mother.

Zendaya at the premiere of “Space Jam: A New Legacy”. (Emma McIntyre / .)

As for the tribute to Lola Bunny, it is not our figuration, the Euphoria actress said that her team was “inspired by Lola,” the character she gives voice to in the film. “I think she is a great character,” she told Entertainment Weekly. She detailed how she was chosen to play the iconic Space Jam character. ”He was like, ‘We’re doing this new version of Space Jam and we’re doing it with LeBron and we’d love for you to be our Lola,” he said. “Kind of re-imagining what the character represents, this new chapter of this movie and who is she, and we would love for you to be a part of it. And obviously I was honored to say the least. Like I grew up with the movie because both of my parents are basketball players… I think I was born the year it came out. I think it was a couple of months old. “