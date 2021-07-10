Zendaya claims she doesn’t know about a Spider-Man 4 yet

Fans are eager to hear from “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland’s third wall-crawler movie from which they can release their first official trailer at any time. This movie will bring the end of the Spider-Man solo movies, at least for now. Holland’s contract with the studio ends with this film, although in theory it was also linked to another film in the Marvel Universe in which he is also expected to participate.

Logically, everyone assumes that we will have more Tom Holland Spider-Man movies however nothing has been officially announced yet. Consequently, there is nothing fixed. In this The same uncertainty is in which the actors find themselves of the film, as recognized Zendaya in a recent interview.

The person in charge of giving life to MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Peter Parker’s love interest, has made an evaluation of her time so far with the Marvel films, commenting on the beauty of the experience and how everyone tried to make the most of every moment:

We were all interested and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, be with each other, and be so thankful for that experience.

The actress adds “it’s quite special to have all grown up together,” referring to having shot these three Spider-Man movies in a matter of five years with Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon, among other members of the team. Faced with a future a future that has not yet been officially defined, Zendaya explains that it was nice to shoot this third spider-man movie, but he also did it with the feeling that maybe it could be the last:

It was fun [rodar la tercera], although it was also a bit bittersweet He says, admitting that they don’t know if they’re going to do another one. Will there be only three and that’s it? You usually do three movies and that’s it.

The interpreter explains adds that the Spider-Man world is beyond the actors involved, recalling that “there have been many different Spideys before us”, so it is of the utmost importance “to make everyone proud.”

The actress has also shared her enthusiasm for Spider-Man 3, and is looking forward to the promotional press tour to begin:

I can’t wait for everyone to see Spider-Man when it premieres, and you know, we all work really hard and are very attached to the project. I’m excited! We’re going to have a good press tour, I think.

Via information | E! ‘S Daily Pop